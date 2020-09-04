Eskom confirms suspensions of managers at Kendal, Tutuka power stations

It said that the managers would remain on suspension until their disciplinary hearings wrapped up.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has suspended the managers in charge of the Kendal and Tutuka power stations.

The utility made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

It said that the managers would remain on suspension until their disciplinary hearings wrapped up.

More to follow.

JUST IN #Eskom has confirmed that it has suspended managers at Tutuka and Kendal power stations pending disciplinary inquiries. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2020

#Eskom says further interventions are ongoing at the Kriel

and Duvha power stations. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2020

#Eskom says "Engagements have been held with other power station managers to ensure that the previous culture of weak consequence management will no longer be the norm and will no longer be tolerated at

Eskom" — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.