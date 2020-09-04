20°C / 22°C
Eskom confirms suspensions of managers at Kendal, Tutuka power stations

It said that the managers would remain on suspension until their disciplinary hearings wrapped up.

FIRE: Eskom's Kendal Power Station is coal-fired and situated in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has suspended the managers in charge of the Kendal and Tutuka power stations.

The utility made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

It said that the managers would remain on suspension until their disciplinary hearings wrapped up.

More to follow.

