Eskom board says it is aware of impact of loadshedding on citizens and economy

Eskom on Thursday announced that it had suspended the managers of two power stations it blamed for exacerbating breakdowns leading to widespread power outages.

JOHANNESBURG – With the country battling through the fourth day of loadshedding, Eskom’s board said that it was well aware of the strain the power cuts were putting on citizens and the already depressed economy.

The power utility suspended the managers of the Tutuka and Kendal power stations pending disciplinary inquiries and warned that further interventions were ongoing at the Kriel and Duvha power stations.

Eskom has struggled for years to manage supply from ageing coal-fired power plants and imposed loadshedding for a fourth day on Friday.

Stage three power cuts were likely to last until 10pm.

