Eldos celebrates Nathaniel Julies, urged to reclaim community from criminals

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday said they wanted to reclaim their community from criminals.

Hundreds of community members gathered in the area on Thursday night to remember 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies who was shot and killed last week, allegedly by police.

Authorities claimed he was caught in the crossfire during alleged gang violence, but his family and residents said that he was murdered by police.

Three police officers were arrested for the crime. They're expected back in court next week.

Julies' memorial service was held just a stone’s throw away from where he was shot.

The service was a celebration of his life, with speakers saying that police deployed at the local police station who are alleged to be colluding with criminals should leave their community.

Julies will be laid to rest on Saturday.

