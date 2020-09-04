De Ruyter: Discipline needed at Eskom power stations

The utility suspended the general managers of the Kendal and Tutuka power stations for poor performance that led to load shedding being implemented.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter on Friday said he read the riot act to the management of certain power stations last month but there was no change and action was required.

Speaking on The Money Show, De Ruyter said he had to take action: “There is a very old-fashioned word that you require when you run these large complicated industrial plants and that’s discipline. And you need to walk the plant, have boots on the ground, inspect your facilities and you need to hold people accountable.”

But he also said Eskom was being realistic about the state of generation fleet and needed new units soon.

He said the current structure was not sufficient: “While we can do our best to try and fix our plants, we’ve also got to understand that we’ve got to bring additional systems and it will all probably be more renewable energy invested by the private sector to bolster the supply of electricity in South Africa.”

