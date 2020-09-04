DA: SA's many damaging policies must be addressed urgently

Just a few hours ahead of its online policy conference, the DA said as the country’s largest opposition party, it must take a lead in confronting the socio-economic challenges facing many South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG- The Democratic Alliance on Friday said South Africa had many damaging policies that needed to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

The party held a visual media conference on Friday afternoon ahead of the party’s policy conference this weekend.

Just a few hours ahead of its online policy conference, the DA said as the country’s largest opposition party, it must take a lead in confronting the socio-economic challenges facing many South Africans.

The party said these problems were not new but dire and must be dealt with.

It said current policies were clearly not working.

DA federal chairperson Ivan Meyer said South Africa needed policies to get out of an old economic hole.

“We think that we are the only people with wisdom about how to solve societal issues and problems.”

The conference will discuss a range of issues including the party’s values and principles along with economic and justice policy.

This first ever policy conference comes at the time when several black leaders have left the party, including former leader Mmusi Maimane and former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, with the latest being John Moodey.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.