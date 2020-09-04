DA: Moodey's escaped disciplinary charges but his alleged accomplices haven't

Former Gauteng leader John Moodey is accused of trying to frame a political opponent in a sex-for-jobs scandal but is no longer compelled to answer to the charge after resigning from the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - Although John Moodey will no longer face disciplinary charges from within the Democratic Alliance (DA), the party said that his alleged accomplices would still be forced to account for there actions.

While Moodey claims that he left because the DA was dogged by "systemic problems", the party contended that he was trying to avoid accountability.

Moodey may be off the hook with the DA but his co-accused aren't.

The organisation said that the charges he faced, including an attempt to solicit false statements from two councillors, were among the most serious that had ever been before its federal legal commission.

It's alleged that Moodey wasn't working alone but interim leader John Steenhuisen would not be drawn on who else was involved.

"I think that it would be deeply prejudicial to the members' names in the report as well as the victims in this particular matter to release that full report and the names to the public."

Moodey insisted that he'd been scandalised on trumped-up charges but the DA said that it had evidence to back the claims.

MOODEY EXIT A GLITCH

The DA's chief whip Natasha Mazzone said that the departure of Moodey was a glitch which was quickly handled and proved there was no individual bigger than the party.

Mazzone said that the party has acted fast and it would not have any impact on its policy conference at the weekend.

"The party is a machine that runs and it is a very smoothly-oiled machine in its running and it will certainly will have no impact on what is going to be a very successful, very well-run and very innovative policy conference this weekend."

On Saturday, the DA is hosting its virtual policy conference where it will adopt the values and principles which will inform policy-making as well as other policy resolutions related to energy, land and health.

