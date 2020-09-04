CoCT says it’s spent over R61m on emergency COVID procurement

This amount is in addition to the R72 million that was procured for the provision of personal protective equipment to ensure that basic services can continue while protecting frontline and essential staff members.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) on Friday said it's spent more than R61 million on general emergency COVID-19 procurement between mid-March and the end of July.

The money was spent on food, shelter, mattresses, water provision and burial requirements.

This amount is in addition to the R72 million that was procured for the provision of personal protective equipment to ensure that basic services can continue while protecting frontline and essential staff members.

The city's Mayco Member for Finance, Ian Neilson, said emergency procurement processes were followed in terms of the Supply Chain Management Policy, the National Treasury and the Municipal Finance Management Act.

He said all COVID-19-related procurement tenders and requests for information had been published on the City's website as part of its commitment to be transparent and accountable to the public.

“The city has procured a consolidated R133 million worth of COVID-19-related services responsibly and by the book.”

Neilson said the city achieved South Africa's highest service reach to people living on the streets during the hard lockdown levels.

“The city assisted roughly double the number of people living on the streets compared to the whole of Gauteng, according to the Department of Social Development report to Parliament.”

He said the city used existing tenders to source requirements and in other instances, a competitive request for quotations process was followed where there was an immediate need to support frontline staff, emergency procurement was instituted through deviation processes.

