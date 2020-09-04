Clicks labelled racist for campaign ‘prejudiced against black natural hair’

In a campaign run on its website, the company published an image of black hair, which is labelled as dry and damaged, while an example of white hair is described as fine and flat.

JOHANNESBURG - Beauty and health retailer Clicks has come under fire for an advert which is seen as prejudiced against black natural hair.

In a campaign run on its website, the company published an image of black hair, which is labelled as dry and damaged, while an example of white hair is described as fine and flat.

The juxtaposed illustrations have sparked widespread outrage on social media, with the company accused of being racist.

The last time some multinational retail store undermined black people like this there were major consequences. Clicks is applying for consequences. This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/VexJROqbin — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) September 4, 2020

Dear Clicks

Our hair is not dull and dry. Our hair is unique, curly, strong and most definitely beautiful... ☺️💕 pic.twitter.com/bbGUXTBrd6 — IG:@tall_nique_ 🎀 (@Tall_NiQue) September 4, 2020

Clicks has now taken the ad down and apologised, saying it is a strong advocate of natural hair.

We would like to issue an unequivocal apology. We have removed the images which go against everything we believe in. We do not condone racism and we are strong advocates of natural hair. We are deeply sorry and will put in place stricter measures on our website. — Clicks (@Clicks_SA) September 4, 2020

