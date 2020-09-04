20°C / 22°C
Clicks labelled racist for campaign ‘prejudiced against black natural hair’

In a campaign run on its website, the company published an image of black hair, which is labelled as dry and damaged, while an example of white hair is described as fine and flat.

Picture: @Clicks_SA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Beauty and health retailer Clicks has come under fire for an advert which is seen as prejudiced against black natural hair.

In a campaign run on its website, the company published an image of black hair, which is labelled as dry and damaged, while an example of white hair is described as fine and flat.

The juxtaposed illustrations have sparked widespread outrage on social media, with the company accused of being racist.

Clicks has now taken the ad down and apologised, saying it is a strong advocate of natural hair.

