2,420 new COVID-19 cases recorded in SA; recovery rate now at 88%

In the last 24-hour cycle, 2,420 new infections have been picked up, bringing the number of known cases in this country to 633,000.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and seventy-four more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the number of known cases to 14,563.

The recovery rate has increased to 88%, meaning that almost 555,000 people have recovered so far.

As of today, a cumulative total of 633 015 confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA have been recorded with 2 420 new cases identified. We report 174 more death.s. Total number of deaths to 14 563 .Our recoveries now stand at 554 887 which translates to a recovery rate of 88% pic.twitter.com/qViWqWC7CS — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 3, 2020

