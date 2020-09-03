Zikalala's uMthwalume visit is meaningless, says IFP

On Tuesday, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala launched what he called an anti-gender-based violence strategy in uMthwalume and promised to ensure continued interventions in the area until a lasting solution on safety issues was found.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal has dismissed Premier Sihle Zikalala’s visit to uMthwalume on the south coast as a PR stunt.

On Tuesday, Zikalala launched what he called an anti-gender-based violence strategy in uMthwalume and promised to ensure continued interventions in the area until a lasting solution on safety issues was found.

The IFP said that Zikalala’s statement was meaningless because he announced interventions that had already been pronounced by Police Minister Bheki Cele and failed to detail his direct contribution to the area.

The bodies of six women have been found over the past six months.

The IFP’s S’fundo Ngwane said it was also disappointing that national office-bearers had to visit uMthwalume before Zikalala.

"Just yesterday, the premier came down here whereas this thing started long ago, then the premier came after the Police Minister. It's is just a visit that is meaningless and won't have any results."

Ngwane said that Zikalala’s plan for the area was formulated without consulting community members and lacked important details including timeliness and budgetary commitments.

"They don't want to involve us they don't want to involve the community now, that is why they announced to certain individuals that by the second day they'll be in the area here so that a very select few would attend."

Out of 14 women reported missing over the past few months, six women had been found dead, six others were still missing while two had managed to escape from perpetrators.

