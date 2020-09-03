The WC's water woes improving after good rainfall in recent weeks

Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group said between June and August there was a particularly good run of rainy days.

JOHANNESBURG - After several dry years, the situation in the Western Cape is finally improving as rainfall this year, so far, is well above normal.

And it's sitting at one of its highest levels in 20 years.

Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group said between June and August there was a particularly good run of rainy days.

"For June, July and August, we had above normal. For August, in some cases, we had double the rainfall. If you look at the last 30 years, the average is less than the long term average, Normal rainfall is a band of about 10% to 15% around the long term average."

He adds that Wednesday's rainfall was unusual: “Yesterday we had a phenomenal Cut-Off low, which we haven't heard in quite a while. A Cut-Off low is a system that always has intensive rainfall."

Johnston adds the cape's dams are looking much healthier.

"The dams have been filling up and what's more, we've got snow on the mountains, which is going to make sure that water keeps rolling into the dams even if the rain stops. That's the bonus this year and it will definitely see us in the coming summer and probably the summer after that."

