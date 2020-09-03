WATCH LIVE: Nomvula Mokonyane returns to Zondo Commission

the former Cabinet minister will give evidence related to her alleged corrupt relationship with Bosasa.

JOHANNESBURG - Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane has started her second appearance at the Zondo Commission where she will give evidence related to her alleged corrupt relationship with Bosasa.

The company's former COO Angelo Agrizzi has accused Mokonyane of accepting gifts for the company in exchange for government contracts and influence.

Mokonyane has denied any wrongdoing.

WATCH: Nomvula Mokonyane returns to Zondo Commission