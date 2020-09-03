WATCH LIVE: Mabuza faces tough questions from NCOP

Mabuza will take oral questions from the NCOP on Thursday after postponing two previous appearances in the National Assembly due to ill health.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President David Mabuza will on Thursday answering questions before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) over the looting of COVID-19 funds by state officials and the issues and financial woes Eskom is faced with.

Government has been receiving severe public backlash following the announcement that some of the funds from the R500 billion COVID-19 relief scheme have been looted while state-owned power utility said its debt had increased from R440 billion to close to R450 billion.

