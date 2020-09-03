20°C / 22°C
Twitter confirms account of India PM Modi's personal website hacked

The incident comes after several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a ceremony to thank the Union Council of Ministers for their contribution in India's general election at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on 21 May 2019. Picture: AFP
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a ceremony to thank the Union Council of Ministers for their contribution in India's general election at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on 21 May 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

BENGALURU - Twitter confirmed on Thursday that an account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

The incident comes after several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July.

Twitter said it was aware of the activity with Modi’s website account and has taken steps to secure it.

“We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted,” a Twitter spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Modi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the tweets posted on the account @narendramodi_in.

The account, with over 2.5 million followers, is the official Twitter handle for Modi's personal website and the Narendra Modi mobile application.

Modi’s personal Twitter account, which was unaffected by this incident, has over 61 million followers.

The tweets, which have since been taken down, asked the followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency.

Hackers had in July accessed Twitter’s internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama, and billionaire Elon Musk, and used them to solicit digital currency.

