Trevor Noah makes Fortune 40 Under 40 most influential list alongside Beyoncé

The entertainment category mixes established stars with some of the brightest emerging talent and included the likes of 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler, Beyoncé, and Noah.

JOHANNESBURG - South African comedian Trevor Noah has made it to the Fortune 40 Under 40 list of most influential people in the world.

The prestigious list highlights some of the world’s most powerful emerging leaders in the categories of finance, technology, health care, government and politics, and media and entertainment.

The entertainment category mixes established stars with some of the brightest emerging talent and included the likes of Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Beyoncé, and Noah.

The publication called him “one of the most visible comedians in America and beyond.”

Since 2015, Noah has become one of the most visible comedians in the US and beyond as the host of _The Daily Show _on Comedy Central, succeeding the wildly popular Jon Stewart.

"Noah is also an actor, writer, producer, and political commentator. He began his career in SA, where he was born to a black mother and white father, whose interracial relationship was illegal under apartheid. His childhood is the subject of No. 1 New York Times best-seller Born a Crime, which will be adapted for film with Lupita Nyong’o starring as his mother," Fortune wrote.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.