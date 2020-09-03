Steenhuisen: Moodey quit DA because he's running away from serious charges

John Moodey announced on Wednesday that he was resigning from the party after 22 years, saying that the DA was no longer the organisation that shared the same values as when he joined back in 1998.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen has hit back at John Moodey, saying that his sudden exit from the organisation was because he was running away from serious charges within the party.

Steenhuisen was speaking during a virtual media briefing on Thursday afternoon.

He said that the former Gauteng leader was facing the most serious case of misconduct relating to the framing of a political opponent in a sex for jobs scandal and attempting to bribe councillors into giving false evidence.

Steenhuisen said that initially, the party did not want these matters to be discussed publicly.

"However, we cannot allow a false set of circumstances to prevail and for lies to now be allowed to settle and eventually become the facts."

Moodey announced on Wednesday that he was resigning from the party after 22 years, saying that the DA was no longer the organisation that shared the same values as when he joined back in 1998.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.