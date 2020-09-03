Stage 4 power cuts today with loadshedding to last for rest of week, says Eskom

Stage four loadshedding will resume at 8am and is expected to last until about 10pm tonight.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up power cuts with cold weather causing a spike in demand after the break down of many of its generating units.

The utility said that the power cuts would continue for the rest of the week.

Eskom has also told Parliament that the risk of blackouts will remain even after it has completed its 18-month maintenance programme at its ageing power stations.

Eskom to continue implementing Stage 4 loadshedding from 08:00 until 22:00 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/q7MRXt4fdv — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 2, 2020

