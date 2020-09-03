Several CT informal settlements left flooded after heavy rainfall

These include Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Philippi, Delft, Macassar and Kuils River.

CAPE TOWN - Several Cape Town informal settlements have been left flooded after heavy rainfall.

The City's Charlotte Powell said the Informal Settlements Department will make assessments and provide residents with flood kits.

“Roads across the city have been flooded and these are being attended to by the Transport Department.”

Roofs were also blown off in Eersteriver and weather-related power outages were experienced in Philippi, Wynberg, Nyanga, Langa, Goodwood and Parow.

