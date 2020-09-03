SA COVID-19 death toll rises to 14,389 as 126 more fatalities recorded

In the last 24 hours, 2,336 new infections were recorded, pushing the number of known cases in this country to over 630,000.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and twenty-six more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 14,389.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 87%, meaning that over 553,000 people have so far recovered.

