Rights groups call for release of uMthwalume activist Hlengiwe Gambushe

DURBAN - Civil society organisations are calling on the state to drop charges against an uMthwalume activist who is facing allegations of flouting lockdown regulations.

Hlengiwe Gambushe was arrested after leading a march which called for greater police visibility in her community on the south coast following the murders of at least six women.

The Right2Know Campaign and Abahlali baseMjondolo said that the state was being used to victimise Gambushe after she exposed the police’s failure to take the plight of women seriously.

Gambushe is expected to make her fourth appearance in the Umzumbe Magistrates Court at the end of September after her case was postponed again on Wednesday.

Civil society organisations criticised the delays, saying that Gambushe was experiencing financial strain as a result.

“We feel that this is selfish and a delay tactic. Police are not out there looking for criminals but they’re delaying the process so that we cannot go out to the streets [and march],” said Blessing Nyoni from the Right to Know Campaign.

Nomsa Sizani of Abahlali baseMjondolo said that the charges against Gambushe should be dropped because the march was only to get the police to act on the murders.

“She didn’t do anything wrong and that was a peaceful march. We see no reason for them to arrest Hlengiwe,” Sizani said.

At the same time, Gambushe said that despite the challenges she would not stop fighting for social justice.

