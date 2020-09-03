Power cuts making WC's economic recovery more difficult - Local Government Dept

The Western Cape Local Government and Environmental Affairs Department said that Eskom's announcement of stage 4 loadshedding was a bitter blow to the province's economy that's just starting to pick up from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The power utility on Wednesday night confirmed that it would continue implementing Stage 4 loadshedding from 8am on Thursday morning until 10pm.

Eskom said that this was due to severe generation supply constraints caused by multiple-unit breakdowns as well as the additional demand as a result of the cold weather.

The power cuts are expected to persist throughout the week.

Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan: "The economy in the province has been significantly impacted by the hard lockdown which has already resulted in the loss of thousands of jobs. While our focus right has to be on the recovery of the economy, loadshedding is certainly hampering efforts and adding another layer of difficulty."

