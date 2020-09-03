Police detective linked to Nathaniel Julies murder makes first court appearance

Detective Voster Netshiongolo made a brief appearance on Thursday morning and will remain in custody until his next court date in a week's time.

JOHANNESBURG - A police detective linked to the murder of Nathaniel Julies has made a brief appearance in the Protea Magistrates Court and will now join the other two accused in the dock next week.

The 16-year-old Julies died after he was shot multiple times allegedly by the officers, however, authorities claim that he was caught in the crossfire between gangs.

Dressed in a tracksuit, blazer, golf shirt and a navy mask, Detective Netshiongolo briefly appeared in the dock.

He is now facing charges including defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of illegal ammunition.

A group of police officers sat in the first row of the public gallery.

Netshiongolo will be back in the same court next week Thursday when he joins he two colleagues who are also linked to Nathaniel Julies' killing.

The State is expected to oppose bail.

