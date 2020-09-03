Only a few pupils unable to return to school, Motshekga tells MPs

CAPE TOWN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that only a few pupils were unable to return to school because of underlying health issues.

Motshekga was responding to questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday about the department’s response to COVID-19 as all pupils had now returned to class.

She said that pupils with comorbidities were not badly affected.

"There are singular learners that have reported their inability to return because of co-morbidities, so it's not very many. In some schools, you'll find that it's one or two learners but it should be manageable."

