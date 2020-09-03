Nxesi vows to hold COVID-19 relief fund wrongdoers accountable

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the Auditor-General has recommended that the UIF and the department collaborate with other state organs and law enforcement to investigate every illegal action and risk identified.

CAPE TOWN - Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said that he would not rest until every payment made through the UIF COVID-19 benefit relief fund was accounted for.

Nxesi on Wednesday unpacked findings relating to the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

His briefing came after Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu released a report on real-time auditing that his office was requested to do by the president to track how funds were being spent from the start of lockdown to the end of July.

Makwetu uncovered evidence of fraud and corruption in the spending of government's multi-billion rand COVID-19 relief package and made several recommendations.

Minister Nxesi said that the Auditor-General has recommended that the UIF and the department collaborate with other state organs and law enforcement to investigate every illegal action and risk identified.

Nxesi said that more than 30 cases had already been opened.

"Some of these cases are already before courts and perpetrators in jail and some given bail and so on."

The minister said that he would wait for the outcomes of these processes before announcing further plans to take action against individuals and entities.

The probe uncovered evidence of overpayments, underpayments and inflated claims and Nxesi's stressed that he took these breaches extremely seriously.

"This is not the end of the matter. We are following the money and I assure you, I will not rest until every payment is accounted for and every wrongdoer is made to account. They can run but they will not hide."

Nxesi said that in addition to the suspension of the UIF commissioner, its chief financial officer, head of supply chain and chief operations officer were also suspended to allow for the investigations to continue unfettered.

