Nehawu members to meet at Union Buildings as day of action set to go ahead

Members will hand over a memorandum to the office of the president.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Nehawu said that it was going ahead with a national day of action on Thursday, with members due to gather at the Union Buildings.

They are calling for safer working conditions for front line workers after 240 lost their lives to COVID-19.

The union was denied permission by municipalities to march through cities.

Nehawu has resorted to having workers meet on the Union Buildings' lawns before handing over their memorandum of demands.

Nehawu's Zola Saphetha said that they had a list of nine demands.

"We are also calling on the Department of Health to issue a circular explicitly prohibiting line managers from preventing workers from going into quarantine if they believe that they've been exposed either by their families or by conduct."

He said that they were giving government a week to respond.

"Otherwise on 10 September 2020 it will clear that there is no turning back."

Union members will meet on the lawns at midday before the memorandum is handed to a representative from the office of the president.

