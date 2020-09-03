Nehawu day of action: Presidency, Health Deputy Minister to receive memorandum

More than 100 Nehawu members who had arrived at the Union Buildings on Thursday afternoon were ready to hand over their memorandum of demands to the office of the Presidency.

JOHANNESBURG – Workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union gathered outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria for their national day of action on Thursday.

They called for safer working conditions for frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

More than 100 members were ready to hand over their memorandum of demands to the office of the Presidency.

#NEHAWUNationalAction Membersare gathered outside the union buildings to handover their list of demands. KM pic.twitter.com/GH7AAbGLzq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2020

Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla was in attendance to accept the memorandum.

The South African Communist Party's Solly Mapaila said, “Workers cannot borrow power to unscrupulous people that are divided into factions and have no concern for society, except how to amass resources for themselves.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.