Nathaniel Julies’ mom hopes his murder can bring positive change to community

JOHANNESBURG - Nathaniel Julies’ mother on Wednesday said that she hoped her son’s death would serve as a turning point not only for Eldorado Park but also for people with disabilities and the country as a whole.

The 16-year-old boy, who had Down syndrome, was shot multiple times allegedly by police officers just metres away from his home last week.

Police claimed that he was caught in the crossfire during alleged gang violence but his family and community members said that he was gunned down by police.

A third suspect, a police detective, is expected to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto on Thursday morning.

Julies’ mother Bridget Harris said that her son was brave and faced multiple hurdles in his life, including living with Down syndrome.

“People can come and comfort me, but when I think about Nathaniel, he was a hero,” Harris said.

She said that she knew her son did not die in vain, and she had renewed hope that something positive would come from his killing for the Eldorado Park community.

“That he can make a difference in South Africa. We are in need of a positive direction in the country and now I can see that it’s going to happen,” she said.

The family said that they were pleased that three officers were in custody for their son’s murder.

Caylene Whiteboy and Simon Ndyalvane on Monday appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court and their case is expected to be heard again next week Thursday.

The suspects were charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

