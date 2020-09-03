Mokonyane got R2.2m loan for luxury car in prospective Eskom deal 'agreement'

Nomvual Mokonyane has told the State Capture Commission that a R2.2 million deposit for her R3 million Aston Martin was paid by a family friend who wanted to be part of a lucrative deal at Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has admitted to the State Capture Commission that a R2.2 million deposit for her R3 million Aston Martin was paid by a family friend – who wanted to be partners in an Eskom deal.

Mokonyane has concluded another appearance at the State Capture Commission.

She tried to convince the commission that the money was a loan that would be paid off, but with the promise of a deal.

However, she said that captured officials at Eskom prevented the partners from getting the deal, and she may now have to pay the money back.

“He made arrangements with the friends who are not doing business with government, in return they were going to be part of his partnership on the work of the Eskom contract.”

Mokonyane was quick to explain that the deposit that her late husband arranged for her Aston Martin shouldn’t be tied to corruption.

“What was the price of the car at the time?”, asked Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Mokonyane replied: “R3 [million].”

In a follow up question, Advocate Viwe Notshe then asked: “Who paid the R2.2million?”

The former Minister replied: “It was our family friend, Thaba.”

But there was a promise of a lucrative deal that didn’t materialise.

Notshe asked for clarity on the nature of the deal.

“…and if you do not get the Eskom deal, you will owe Mr [Thaba] Mufamadi? Either you owe Mr Mufamadi, or it’s a gift of R2.2 million?”

Mokonyane said she would have to pay back the money.

“No, we will have to pay him. We will have to pay him if this thing doesn’t go anywhere, which I think would be so unfair because it was a lucrative…you could see how he had been short-changed in the bid at Eskom..”

Mokonyane said she is still counting on getting the Eskom deal to pay off the loan from Thaba Mufamadi.

WATCH: Nomvula Mokonyane returns to the State Capture Commission

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.