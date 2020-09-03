Makwetu wants swift action on corruption findings after audit of COVID-19 funds

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said that the findings made by his teams of specialists were 'frightening', with money flooding into systems ill-equipped to cope and opportunities ripe for wrongdoing.

CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu wants swift action on the fraud, corruption and irregularities uncovered by his real-time audit of the use of COVID-19 funds.

In the first of what will be a series of reports, Makwetu flagged widespread problems with the money spent so far.

Nearly R148 billion was budgeted for COVID-19 relief, of which the government had spent almost R69 billion by the end of July.

That leaves around R79 billion still to be spent, and the pressure is now on for it not to be misused.

Makwetu said that the findings made by his teams of specialists were "frightening", with money flooding into systems ill-equipped to cope and opportunities ripe for wrongdoing.

"So this was a multi-disciplinary team effort that did not just rely on somebody delivering an invoice to you but it relied on expertise that was able to go very deep into areas where, shall I say, eagles dare."

His report shows that dead people, prison inmates, public servants and children below the legal age to work received COVID-19 benefits among others who did not qualify. About 30,000 beneficiaries have been flagged for further investigation.

Some departments of Health and Education paid as much as five times the going price for personal protective equipment, companies without tax certificates and no track record won tenders. All this unfolded against a backdrop of IT systems unable to cope and poor internal controls, something the Auditor-General has been complaining about for years.

With information handed over for further investigation, Makwetu said that the audit work will continue, with a more comprehensive report expected in November - also the month his seven-year term of office comes to an end.

