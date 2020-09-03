Mabuza: Eskom will strengthen its leadership, accountability system

This is Mabuza's first Q&A in more than a month, following a lengthy illness.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom was top of the agenda in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday afternoon where Deputy President David Mabuza was answering questions.

This is Mabuza's first Q&A in more than a month, following a lengthy illness.

The deputy president has once again outlined the government’s plan to successfully turn around the ailing state-owned enterprise.

He said economic growth and recovery was dependent on electricity supply, this as the country experienced stage 4 load shedding.

“Our country’s rapid economic growth and recovery is likely dependent on our ability to ensure the security of energy supply, in order to support industrialisation and equally ensure that there is no disruption to people’s livelihoods through electricity disruptions.”

Mabuza said government support came with strings.

“Our support to Eskom focuses on the following: ensuring that Eskom strengthens its leadership, governance and accountability system. Addressing the debt and liquidity challenges, including the payments of debts owed to Eskom by government entities. We have programmes to minimise energy disruptions and accelerating the completion of the new-built programme that will deliver additional energy capacity.”

The Deputy President would not comment on allegations made against Eskom management.

“I think, honourable member, it would be incorrect for me to cast aspersions to the administrative leadership of Eskom that they have ulterior interests; rather than the interests of the country.”

He also elaborated more on the new look power utility.

“As announced by the President, that Eskom is going to be divided into these three entities – or ‘subsidiaries’ if you want to call it [that] – your generation, transmission, and distribution. We think that all these entities will still be under Eskom but operate independently, with their own asset register. They can go on their own to raise money and deal with their operations.”

Mabuza said there were no plans to privatise Eskom.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.