Labour Dept says in process of recovering money fraudulently paid from TERS fund

The department's Director-General Thobile Lamati said that they were already sharpening their oversight measures.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Department said that it was already in the process of recouping money that was fraudulently paid from the TERS fund as investigations into the misuse of the money continued.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF)'s chief operating officer and chief financial officer have been suspended, along with the UIF's commissioner Teboho Maruping.

The Auditor-General found that illegal payments were made during the distribution of the COVID-19 relief fund.

"We're trying to make sure that employers declare people because we've found people that have not been declared on the system. It can mean two things - those companies were not paying UIF {contributions] or that they [the UIF] were paying UIF [grants] to the employer and the employer was not paying these monies over [tp the employees]."

The UIF payments have been paused pending this investigation, leaving those affected even more frustrated.

"I think my landlord is going to kick me out this month because it's September now and we've been waiting since the end of June. They've done the investigation, so can they please pay us back," one recipient said.

