KZN pupils with special needs get 15 modified buses from govt

Authorities said close to 7,000 pupils with special needs at 74 specialised schools require scholar transportation, and 124 busses have already been procured.

DURBAN – Parents and pupils with special needs in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) were in high spirits after receiving 15 specialised school buses.

Basic Education Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule and KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said an additional 20 special schools were expected to receive the modified busses by the end of the year.

There are over 20,000 pupils enrolled at special needs schools in KZN.

The provincial education department said it plans to spend R48 million to procure busses so that more pupils benefit.

MEC Mshengu said: “The aim is to make sure that we give what is due to the learners with special needs. We don’t want them to feel as of they are charity cases, and that we only attend to them once we are done with the rest.”

Asiphe Nobekwa is a deaf pupil at the Schola Amoris Special School in Umzinto.

He said he is satisfied with government’s intervention as s’mangele mthethwa translates.

“I feel happy because it’s the first time I see government supporting special schools.”

Mshengu said they plan to supply specialised wheelchairs soon so that pupils with special needs have fair access to teaching and learning.

This morning Deputy Minister Dr. Reginah Mhaule attended an event where busses were handed over to Schola Amoris Special School. This is a landmark event which helps us to fulfill our obligation to leave no child behind. pic.twitter.com/3V0b0K4mWk — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) September 3, 2020

