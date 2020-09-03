JUDITH FEBRUARY: The breakdown of SA’s participatory democracy

opinion

The coronavirus pandemic has laid bare all South Africa’s fragilities; institutional, social, economic and political.

Perhaps predictably, the coronavirus was always going to place an unbearable strain on every sinew of this society given its entrenched inequality, poverty, and ever-deepening levels of unemployment.

It should also come as no surprise that the pandemic has laid bare what we have known since President Ramaphosa won the ANC elective conference at Nasrec in 2017 by the narrowest of margins. It is this: that the ANC is deeply divided.

Mostly the ANC tries to deny what we can all see unfolding before our very eyes; the disunity, the lies, the Twitter ‘wars’ indicate a house divided. Yet last week it all spilled into the open for the first time.

Battered by accusations of COVID-19 related corruption, President Ramaphosa made a few public pronouncements on combatting corruption.

When his spokesperson Khusela Diko took a leave of absence after her husband was implicated in corruption related to the supply of PPE to the Gauteng Health Department, Ramaphosa spoke sternly about corruption in a television address and his weekly newsletter.

Yet, the societal backlash against that and other COVID-19 related allegations of corruption was severe. South Africans are simply tired of the daily dose of headlines detailing corruption.

Then we watched as the ANC’s Zandile Gumede, the former eThekwini mayor, was sworn in as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. Gumede is currently out on R50,000 bail for her alleged role in a Durban Solid Waste tender scandal which allegedly involved between R389 million and R430 million. She is due to appear in court again in September.

The impunity seems endless.

So, is it any wonder then that there is a cynicism when we hear of government’s trite promises to ‘fight corruption’ (yet another tired phrase)? Add to this the drip-drip stream of allegations at the Zondo Commission, then it becomes easy to see that South Africans’ anger is not misplaced.

Undeniably, dealing with corruption is a complex task. Some of what needs to be done is within President Ramaphosa’s power and some of it is not. The president cannot, for instance, tell law enforcement agencies what to do, direct prosecutors or compel investigations into criminal conduct. Progress has been made, slowly and carefully, in trying to dismantle the architecture of state capture through the Special Investigative Unit, cleaning up state-owned enterprises, SARS and other institutions.

Undoing the rot is a long-haul journey, let us make no mistake. It is so that former President Zuma spent most of his near-decade in power looting the state and ensuring that he and his political associates were assured of financial security at our expense.

To facilitate his project, he found many willing helpers within the ANC. So, we had a Zuma problem, but it was enabled by the corrupt comrades around him. They’re a motley crew of individuals and they are still around trying to loot as much as possible. Secretary-General Ace Magashule is a key enabler and has several allegations of corruption hanging over his own head.

When Ramaphosa penned an open letter to his fellow ANC comrades, it was understandably met with scepticism by South Africans. Not another letter, not more words. Yet, on reading the letter it was clear this one was somewhat different in tone. It was a letter directed to ANC members using some stern language, the harshest of which was, “The ANC may not stand alone in the dock, but it does stand as Accused No.1.”

Its claims are also irrefutable given the information in the public domain regarding the near decade of state capture and the looting of COVID-19 funds which the Auditor-General this week described as ‘frightening’.



Perhaps it was the reference to ‘No. 1’ which irked former President Jacob Zuma so much that he felt compelled to pen his own, thin-skinned 12-page letter dripping with insult?

Or was it the 11 concrete steps Ramaphosa set out for the ANC which bothered Zuma and his corrupt cronies?

It is worth repeating them here though they were part of the ANC 54th conference resolutions:

People who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down while they face disciplinary, investigative or prosecutorial procedures should be summarily suspended.

The ANC should publicly disassociate itself from anyone, whether business donor, supporter or member, accused of corruption or reported to be involved in corruption.

Require ANC leaders to make regular declarations of financial interests.

Conduct lifestyle audits of all ANC leaders and public representatives.

Develop a clear policy on ANC leaders and their family members doing business with the state. We must acknowledge that once one accepts a leadership position, a higher standard of behaviour applies.

Strengthen the Integrity Commission and provide it with clear administrative and legal support. The ANC must develop uniform terms of reference and guidelines for provincial and regional integrity structures. To address corruption in the state and society, we must:

Mobilise for a ‘whole of society’ response against corruption and ANC members must support progressive organisations in their stand against corruption.

Ensure transparency and accountability in procurement. We need to build on the ‘open tender’ processes employed in certain areas and make use of technology and artificial intelligence as a standard practice to tackle corruption across all of government.

Information about who is tendering for contracts should be made public, as well as the vetting process to verify their credentials. Items being tendered for must be costed per unit, and civil society should be able to access this information so that the public can monitor if prices are being inflated beyond reasonable acceptable profits before a tender is awarded.

Government should establish in conjunction with civil society an anti-corruption hotline reporting and online service specifically in relation to COVID-19 and beyond. This platform should allow ordinary people to report corruption.

Strengthen and resource law enforcement and insulate it from political interference. The process of establishing an independent and multi-disciplinary agency to deal with cases of white-collar crime, organised crime and corruption must be fast-tracked.

Conduct lifestyle audits of senior public servants and leaders of public entities.

As many wryly remarked, the letter may have been in Zuma’s name, but it was likely that he received help in writing it from some of the other vocal and compromised members within the ANC. Notably, Tony Yengeni, convicted of fraud and then subsequently arrested for allegedly driving drunk, has been vocal on social media, as has the disgraced Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Andile Lungisa. And then there’s always Carl Niehaus for good measure.

Yet, despite the calls for the likes of Gumede, Lungisa and others to step aside, this call may be constitutionally difficult to effect. In the case of a member of the National Assembly, provincial legislature or a councillor, there are no formal rules compelling elected representatives to ‘step aside’.

In terms of Parliamentary Rule 36, a member can be absent from the House for 15 days and if longer, that needs to be sanctioned by a motion of the House. An elected representative may lose their seat if they cease to be a member of the political party concerned.

The question then arises whether ANC members holding elected office should face expulsion proceedings within the party should they be facing charges of corruption? This would then lead to the loss of their seat. The ANC’s National Working Committee is to set out rules for members ‘stepping aside’ from their positions should they be criminally charged.

It is clear that there now should be a sense of urgency regarding such internal party rules and fair processes. Of course, we know too that Magashule presides over internal processes of the ANC. That he has corruption allegations swirling over his head does not help.

There was a deluge of media about last week’s special ANC NEC meeting; did Ramaphosa win or lose?

This is a crude analysis which focuses only on Ramaphosa and the ANC to fix what is broken. Binaries are never really helpful when dealing with complexity anyway. Leadership is important, but citizen action is needed to hold such leadership to account. Failing this, our constitutional democracy becomes a hollow shell.

As a society we need to ask ourselves whether we are prepared to live in a country where someone formally charged with corruption persists in a leadership position. We can decide whether we think this is good enough. The looting during the Zuma years shows that we have high levels of tolerance when it comes to corruption surely?

For every allegation of corruption, for every rand stolen, trust is broken and the sacred contract between the people and their elected representatives is broken.

There is much to weigh up, but it is also our moment to ponder the neglect of the constitutionally enshrined notion of participatory democracy. The Constitution champions ‘public participation’, but too often that participation is shallow and technocratic and does not facilitate an ongoing conversation between citizens and elected representatives.



The careless disregard of citizens’ rights over the past years has resulted in the breaking down of participatory democracy and links between those in power and citizens. It is in this environment that we find only 18 of the 257 municipalities received clean audits, and irregular expenditure by municipalities sits at around R20 billion a year, according to the Auditor-General.

Ramaphosa has committed his government to re-establishing the social compact between government, business and labour. What this pandemic has shown us is that to build a more just society, the social contract needs to be renegotiated, or as Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, Sello Hatang neatly puts it, “the world needs a new social contract – a new economy of exchange, if you like, a new basis on which people can associate and in other ways engage with one another…. it is one thing, of course, to see a problem. It is another to work out a sustainable solution…”

This pandemic has shown us that we need a capable state. It has made clear that different sectors can no longer work in isolation and if we have any hope of succeeding in the future, we need to combine public and private resources and expertise, where appropriate. This not only envisages academic Harry Boyte’s notion of democratic “co-creation” with the state, but also leads to a society that is more resilient in dealing with the turbulence that comes along with living in a deeply unequal society.

South Africa needs to emerge from this lockdown as a society that holds its government to account in more ways, not fewer, and with citizens at the heart of our endeavours to fix our country.

During this pandemic we have been called upon to keep faith with the democracy we wrought.

How we deal with the oozing wound of corruption and that ‘new economy of exchange’, is in Ramaphosa’s hands, but also in ours.

At the very least, the national conversation and outrage at the COVID-19 related corruption needs to continue with even greater urgency than before.

Judith February is a lawyer, governance specialist and Visiting Fellow at the Wits School of Governance. She is the author of 'Turning and turning: exploring the complexities of South Africa’s democracy'. Follow her on Twitter: @judith_february