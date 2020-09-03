John Moodey: I’m aware of many more DA members who feel like I do

John Moodey announced his decision to leave the party on Wednesday after 22 years with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader John Moodey on Wednesday said that he was considering offers from a variety of organisations as he left the party.

Moodey announced his decision to leave the party after 22 years with the DA. He cited systematic problems in the party, saying that Helen Zille was at the heart of the problems in the DA with her problematic views on race and apartheid.

Moodey joined a list of DA members such as Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba who have left the party recently over internal politics and systematic problems.

He believes that he is not the last.

“I can no longer drive my end for a better South Africa in this environment. And I’m aware of many more DA members who feel the very same way that I do,” Moodey said.

So, what is next for Moodey?

Could he be joining Mashaba’s new political party, Action SA which launched at the weekend, where other disgruntled DA leaders like Funzela Ngobeni went.

“No, I’m contemplating a lot of these [and] I’ve been approached by the private sector, NGOs, and I also have my own prospects,” he said.

Meanwhile, DA members Refiloe Nt'sekhe said it was unfortunate that Moodey had played the race card to justify his decision while facing charges against him.

