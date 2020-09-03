Ipid to oppose bail bid of EC cop accused of raping girl (8)

The official was taken into custody last Thursday after investigators started probing the matter two weeks ago.

APE TOWN - An Eastern Cape police officer is due back in the dock at the Uitenhage Magistrates Court on Thursday morning to face a charge of statutory rape.

The official was taken into custody last Thursday after investigators started probing the matter two weeks ago. He made his first court appearance the following day.

The victim in the matter is 8-years-old and the case was brought to the attention of police watchdog Ipid on 17 August.

The directorate's Ndileka Cola: "The executive director for Ipid, Ms Jennifer Ntlatseng, will be attending the Uitenhage Magistrates Court proceedings in the Eastern Cape where the police suspect who allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl will be appearing. She'll also meet the family of the young girl to provide support for them."

The officer has been kept behind bars at the St Albans Correctional Facility since his arrest.

"This matter has been postponed for a formal bail application and Ipid intends to oppose the bail."

