Govt launches contact-tracing app to help fight COVID-19

COVID Alert SA is a cutting-edge mobile application that uses the exposure notification system created by Apple and Google in line with global best practice.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has launched a new mobile app to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent a possible second wave of the virus.

COVID Alert SA is a cutting-edge mobile application that uses the exposure notification system created by Apple and Google in line with global best practice.

The app uses Bluetooth technology to notify users if they have been in contact with the coronavirus, including strangers in retail stores, in public transport, or in any public space.

“It gives everyone the chance to understand their exposure to the virus, so that we can protect every member of the community, especially those most at risk. It is an important tool to combatting the epidemic, which can help slow the spread of the virus and save lives. Anyone in South Africa who has a Bluetooth-enabled smartphone can access this app,” the Department of Health said on its website.

“Like many countries the world over, South Africa’s Department of Health has used Apple and Google’s exposure notification framework to build our new COVID Alert SA app. App users’ privacy and security are core to the framework.”

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 on home soil, 14,389 people have died while more than 630,000 have been infected.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 87%, meaning that over 553,000 people have so far recovered.

This is how to use the COVID Alert South Africa app #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/J5Kbm4qnHI — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 2, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.