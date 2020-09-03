Gauteng municipalities struggling to attract skilled senior managers – Maile

With more than R8.6 million lost through uncollected revenue since the start of the lockdown, there were now plans to introduce renewed working arrangements to optimise operations.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile on Wednesday said that the vacancies in senior management positions had contributed to instability in the province’s municipalities.



But the province said that it was struggling to attract highly skilled and experienced senior managers.

Maile conceded that an inability to attract competent leaders in municipalities was a major challenge.

“The City of Johannesburg is sitting on a 42% vacancy rate for senior posts [and] the City of Tshwane at 10%,” the MEC said.

Various municipalities, including Tshwane and Sedibeng, were locked in leadership tussles for months, which had inevitably affected service delivery.

But Maile said that they were looking to intensify support and intervention mechanisms to mitigate the problem.

“The support plans include but are not limited to, tariff modelling, data cleansing, revenue reimbursement, and capacity building,” Maile said.

The department also established a war room to better monitor infrastructure projects and the associated spending.

