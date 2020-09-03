Family to hold night vigil for Nathaniel Julies tonight

The 16-year-old, who had Down syndrome, was shot multiple times last week just metres away from his home and his mother, Bridgette Harris, has thanked South Africans for their support over the past week.

JOHANNESBURG - Nathaniel Julies' family said that the community of Eldorado Park will have an opportunity to pay their respects during a night vigil later on.

The three officers arrested for the crime claim that Julies was caught in the crossfire during alleged gang violence. His family, however, said that he was murdered.

Julies' mother, Bridgette Harris, has thanked South Africans for their support over the past week.

She said that she had renewed hope this time that justice would be served with a third suspect making his first appearance in the Protea Magistrates Court later on Thursday morning.

"It's giving the family new hope because for a while there we thought 'you know how the system works, they're buying the evidence and everything goes wrong.' But now there's a third suspect that's been caught and now we can really say that there'll be justice. We have hope now."

The family said that a night vigil would be held to remember Julies at 7pm at the Hillbrow flats.

Julies will be laid to rest on Saturday.

