EWN Weather Watch: It's looking fine for Friday

JOHANNESBURG - After a gloomy and nippy start to the week, your weekend is set to be fine and warm across most of the country.

GAUTENG

Jackets are optional in province, with a fine and cool day expected for most areas, although it will be warmer in the north. Johannesburg will see a high of 22°C, while in Pretoria it will be perfect weather for a braai with a high of 24°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 4.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/2fW0esIpPD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 3, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

The province will be partly cloudy and cool, with Cape Town set for a high of 19°C, but fine and warm to hot in the north, especially in Beaufort West where a high of 33°C is on the cards.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly along the west coast, reaching fresh to strong between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 4.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/6xEkGYAsL6 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 3, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

Fine and warm weather will make for a great day in the province.

Durbanites will enjoy a high of 24°C, while Ulundi, Richards Bay and Newcastle will all be blessed with a high of 26°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 4.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/Ii1VLez47g — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 3, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

