Eskom to implement stage 3 load shedding from Friday

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced it will implement stage 3 load shedding from Friday, at 8 am until 10 pm.

The power utility is citing reduced demand and improved weather conditions for scaling down the rolling blackouts.

South Africans had to endure stage 4 power-cuts on Wednesday after Eskom experienced multiple breakdowns at its power stations.

While the situation has slightly improved, it said load shedding will still continue into the weekend.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: "The system remains unreliable and vulnerable. Eskom will continue to communicate the stage of load shedding should there be any further developments."

