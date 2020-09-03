Eskom board united despite resignations, MPs told

Eskom board chairperson Professor Malegapuru Makgoba and Eskom management briefed parliamentarians on Wednesday. They updated the Standing Committee on Appropriations on several issues related to finances and investigations.

CAPE TOWN - The Eskom board has made a public plea for greater support from government.

The most recent Eskom board resignation is that of Sifiso Dabengwa, who stepped down in July.

Makgoba said that the board was united despite resignations and he called for assistance from government.

“There is a persistent issue which the deputy minister may want to address later on. The board of Eskom is now deficient with six members that have left the board. We are actually in short supply of the appropriate number of board members that we should have at Eskom,” Makgoba said.

Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Phumulo Masualle said the department, as the shareholder, would look into the matter.

“It is a matter that is presently at the door of the minister for which pending consultations that are necessary, which should augment the board as a matter of urgency,” he said.

