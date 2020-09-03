Emadlangeni Local Municipality near Newcastle placed under administration

Cooperative governance officials said the African National Congress-run Emadlangeni Local Municipality near Newcastle is crippled with allegations of corruption by both officials and councillors.

DURBAN - Another municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has been placed under administration with the provincial government intervening in its affairs.

It’s been also revealed that senior managers have been suspended in contravention of various regulations.

The largely rural municipality adds to eight others already under administration in the province.

The provincial government’s intervention in the municipality comes less than a month after the Auditor-General’s office revealed that 98% of municipalities in KZN had failed to comply with crucial legislation in the 2018/2019 financial year.

Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka said a forensic investigation has been launched.

“There is a team from Cogta that they have started to investigate all the allegations that have been raised and one of the allegations is that there are councillors that have benefited in a project of electricity.”

Hlomuka promised to fast-track the investigation and act on its findings.

“As soon as we receive the report, we are going to enforce the outcome of the investigation.”

Hlomuka said he’s appointed Velaphi Kubheka who previously served as the municipal manager in Emadlangeni to stabilise the troubled local government institution.

