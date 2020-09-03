Didn’t mean to mislead, Mokonyane says as she clarifies Bosasa bday bash payment

Former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has admitted that her 40th birthday and not her 50th was held at the Victorian Guest House after owner Hendrik Coetzee made a similar admission to the inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Thursday said her memory has been jogged by evidence presented at the state capture commission and has backtracked her claims that Bosasa did not party for her 40th birthday party.

She has admitted that her 40th birthday, and not her 50th, was held at the Victorian Guest House - after owner Hendrik Coetzee made a similar admission to the inquiry.

Mokonyane previously denied that Bosasa paid for the party but now said she couldn’t have known who covered the costs.

She said the event was supposed to be a small dinner but when she arrived, she realised that a surprise party had been organised for her.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked her how she can remember attending other events at the guest house, but didn’t say anything about her party.

Mokonyane said her intention was to never mislead the commission: “Hence I have come and made this submission having read first before even getting the evidence from the commission.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.