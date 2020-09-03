Despite improving weather conditions Eskom warns power cuts to drag into weekend

The power utility had partially blamed the cold weather for the high demand in electricity, which had put extra strain on the system.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is warning that loadshedding will drag on through the weekend even with an expected reduction in demand with weather conditions due to improve.

On Wednesday, Eskom ramped-up load shedding to stage four.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said that it would be a warmer day on Thursday with no rain expected for the entire country.

“Moving on into tomorrow [Friday], we see temperatures improving even further peaking at about 25 degrees in Gauteng. Light 20s in other provinces, especially in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, and the North West province,” said SAWS forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu.

Eskom said that technicians were working day and night to restore the units that broke down at multiple power stations.

Stage four load shedding kicked in at 8am and is likely to last until 10pm.

#POWERALERT 2



Eskom to continue implementing Stage 4 loadshedding from 08:00 until 22:00 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/q7MRXt4fdv — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 2, 2020

