DA to release documents related to cases against ex-Gauteng leader Moodey

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it would be releasing documents on Thursday in connection with its former Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey, which the party said related to various cases filed against him.

Moodey announced his resignation from the party after 22 years on Wednesday. He said that the DA was no longer the same party he joined back in 1998.

On Thursday afternoon, newly appointed acting DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga and chief whip Natasha Mazzone are expected to give an update on the latest developments.

Political analyst Dr Somadoda Fikeni said that the development would be crucial for Gauteng with the municipal elections coming up next year.

“If the DA is having these challenges coming from the leader of Gauteng, and also Mmusi Maimane’s main base will come from Gauteng, including Herman Mashaba. That makes it a very interesting contestation for Gauteng. The province becomes a hotly contested space,” he said.

