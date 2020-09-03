DA: Charges against Moodey based on evidence, including tape recordings

Moodey announced his resignation from the party on Wednesday after 22 years, saying he no longer feels at home within the organisation

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday said the charges that were to be faced by John Moodey were not based on hearsay but are backed by evidence including tape recordings.

Moodey announced his resignation from the party on Wednesday after 22 years, saying he no longer feels at home within the organisation

The surprise move has sparked a charged back and forth, with the DA claiming Moodey was trying to avoid accountability.

The tit-for-tat spat between the DA and Moodey has all the makings of yet another messy break-up between the party and one of its prominent leaders.

In his resignation, Moodey slammed the organisation as being dogged by systemic problems but the DA maintains his sudden exit was prompted by attempts to run away from charges within the party.

Interim leader John Steenhuisen said these were not just mere allegations: “The case is one of the most serious there has ever been before the DA and the proceedings were due to be heard in the near future.”

Moodey is being accused of attempting to frame a political opponent in a sex-for-jobs scandal and of trying to solicit false statements on the matter from two first-time councillors.

But the former leader insists the claims are fabricated and in some instances, he wasn’t even formally charged.

