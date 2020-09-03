CT police hunt suspects after cash-in-transit guard killed in Welgelegen robbery

A security guard has been killed and another wounded during a robbery at a Welgelegen supermarket on Thursday morning.

The pair was collecting cash when robbers struck.

But as one guard tried to get away in a cash van, he was wounded and crashed the vehicle into a nearby house.

The second security guard, who wasn't in the van, was also hit by a bullet.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "Police have launched a manhunt for several suspects who took money from a supermarket in Welgelegen. The suspects fled in a black [Opel] Corsa bakkie and a white VW vehicle. Cases of murder, attempted murder and business robbery are currently being investigated."

