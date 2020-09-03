CT Metrorail temporarily suspends services over power supply issues

'Commuters are advised to make use of alternative transport for the morning peak and we will update as events unfold,' said Metrorail's Riana Scott as she apologised for the inconvenience.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail has had to temporarily suspend its peak morning services due to power supply issues.

"Commuters are advised to make use of alternative transport for the morning peak and we will update as events unfold," said Metrorail's Riana Scott as she apologised for the inconvenience.

Another day of loadshedding lies ahead.

Blackouts have been intensified to stage four loadshedding due to a spike in electricity demand.

