Cosatu wants Thulas Nxesi to be held accountable for UIF debacle

On Wednesday, the minister suspended the UIF’s commissioner, CFO, COO, and head of supply chain at the entity responsible for social security.

JOHANNESBURG - Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has come under fire from the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), saying that he should be among those held responsible for the crisis at the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

On Wednesday, the minister suspended the UIF’s commissioner, CFO, COO, and head of supply chain at the entity responsible for social security.

This after damning findings in the Auditor-General’s report on the UIF’s COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS), which detailed corruption and fraud in the system which paid out R41 billion to over nine million beneficiaries thus far.

Cosatu on Thursday told Eyewitness News that there should be no scapegoats in the UIF debacle, saying that there should be a broader taking of accountability including in the ministry.

The Auditor-General identified, among others, overpayments, underpayments, duplicate payments, and discrepancies such as approvals for payments made before the date of applications as well as fraud and double-dipping.

The TERS fund, armed with a R40 billion budget, was implemented to protect workers who lost out on wages during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator: "There has to be political accountability and responsibility. From the ministry to the department, to the UIF. The report's findings are shocking, to say the least."

When announcing the suspensions on Wednesday, Nxesi said that he had to take the action because the irregularities happened on the top management’s watch.

Now Cosatu has dared him to prove what stopped him from intervening when he was part of the decision-making processes and had been apprised of the issues by the federation months ago.

The UIF matter was expected to be discussed by social partners at a meeting of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on Thursday afternoon.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.