Comply with lockdown regulations or face shut down again, restaurants warned

CAPE TOWN - Restaurant owners are being warned that if they do not comply with lockdown regulations, they could be shut down again.

Even as restrictions are eased there is still a long list of rules that businesses need to follow, said the Restaurant Association of South Africa's (Rasa) CEO Wendy Alberts.

Eateries and bars have to stick to the rules and ensure that patrons’ temperatures are taken, that they wear face masks and social distance.

Alberts said that restaurants and other businesses in the sector had had some months to adapt.

“It’s not for the restaurant operator or the public to decide that they feel the numbers are down, and therefore they don’t need to adhere to protocols. What we found over the weekend and we had a large amount of social media posts saying they no longer need to abide by these regulations in level 2,” Alberts said.

However, one restaurant owner said that while she had measures in place, it was the patrons who ignored them.

“It’s very difficult to get them to comply. We spend the entire day asking patrons to adhere to regulations and it’s a battle,” she said.

Rasa said that it was looking at implementing a system to monitor compliance.

